Metropolis man accused of making meth

METROPOLIS, IL (KFVS) - Metropolis police say a man has been accused of making methamphetamine.

John H. Brown, 34, of Metropolis was charged with manufacturing meth, possession of meth precursors and possession of a controlled substance.

Police say a search warrant was conducted in the morning hours of May 21 at a home in the 200 block of W. 10th Street.

Officers of the Metropolis Police Department, Illinois State Police, and the Southern Illinois Drug Task Force executed the warrant.

The warrant was a result of an ongoing methamphetamine investigation.

The investigation is continuing and more arrests are anticipated.

Brown was taken to the Massac County Detention Center.

