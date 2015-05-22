Metropolis man accused of making meth

Metropolis police say a man has been accused of making methamphetamine.John H. Brown, 34, of Metropolis was charged with manufacturing meth, possession of meth precursors and possession of a controlled substance.Police say a search warrant was conducted in the morning hours of May 21 at a home in the 200 block of W. 10th Street.Officers of the Metropolis Police Department, Illinois State Police, and the Southern Illinois Drug Task Force executed the warrant.The warrant was a result of an ongoing methamphetamine investigation.The investigation is continuing and more arrests are anticipated.Brown was taken to the Massac County Detention Center.