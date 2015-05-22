Former Metropolis city employee accused of stealing gasoline

Metropolis Police Chief Harry Masse says a former Metropolis city employee is accused of stealing gasoline.Frank L. Henderson, 37, of Metropolis, Illinois faces the theft charge, according to the police chief.Police say on May 12, a Metropolis Police sergeant who was on patrol noticed a GMC pickup truck parked next to the city of Metropolis gas pumps on Pearl Street.The officer saw that the pump was reading 22.8 gallons of fuel. He could also smell a strong odor of gas in the pickup truck, and the gas gauge showed a full tank.Masse says Henderson was recently fired from his employment with the City of Metropolis.Henderson said that he had pulled up next to the pumps to speak with a person he had seen walking down the street.A report was made and forwarded to the Massac County State's Attorney for review.A warrant was then issued for Henderson for theft and he was arrested on May 22.“City workers should be held to a high moral standard,” Billy McDaniel, the Mayor of Metropolis said. “Theft of any kind will not be tolerated.”Henderson was taken to the Massac County Detention Center.His bond was set at $3000.