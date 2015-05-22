Jury convicts East Prairie man of sex abuse

The Mississippi County prosecuting attorney says a southeast Missouri man has been convicted of sexual abuse after a jury trial.According to Prosecutor Darren Cann, Jewell Dean Woods, 45, of East Prairie was convicted of the 2012 incident.The jury deliberated for 30 minutes before coming to the decision.Judge Scott Horman set sentencing for July 17.Sexual abuse is a class C felony is a range of up to seven years in prison.