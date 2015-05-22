Sesser PD warns of workman's comp scam targeting coal miners - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Sesser PD warns of workman's comp scam targeting coal miners

SESSER, IL (KFVS) - There is a workman's comp scam going around that is apparently targeting coal miners, according to Sesser, Illinois PD.

Police say people are being called and offered a large amount of cash and the caller tries to solicit their personal information.

Authorities remind that you should never give your personal information to anyone you don't know, and report any suspicious activity to your area police department.

