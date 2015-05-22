2 injured, 1 facing charges after fight involving knife in Paducah

Two young women reportedly were injured in an altercation late Thursday night on Farwood Drive resulting in the arrest of one teenager.That's according to Paducah police.Alissa M. Jones, 18, of Paducah faces charges of second-degree assault and tampering with physical evidenceAn officer responded to a disturbance involving a knife and found Janai E. Orr, 19, of the 500 block of Farwood Drive bleeding from injuries to her face.Orr told Young that she had been assaulted by Jones, who lives on the same street.Both Jones and Orr were treated at an area hospital and released.Jones was interviewed by a detective and police say she admitted cutting the other girl with a knife.She was charged with tampering with physical evidence for throwing the knife in the woods, where it was located by police and seized as evidence.Jones was booked into McCracken County Regional Jail.