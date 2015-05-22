This week in music: 1978 - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

This week in music: 1978

Written by Jim Eftink, Producer
(KFVS) - Let's take a stroll down our musical memory lane.

These were the songs people were listening and dancing to on this week in 1978.

It was certainly a week of duets with three of them in the top five of Billboard's Hot 100.

At number 5 was Roberta Flack and Donny Hathaway with "The Closer I Get To You."

Checking in at number 4 was the Bee Gees' little brother Andy Gibb with "Shadow Dancing."

A song from the movie Grease was at number three, "You're the One that I Want," a duet by Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta.

Another duet checked in at number 2, "Too Much, Too Little, Too Late" by Johnny Mathis and Denise Williams.

And in the top spot, Paul McCartney's group Wings and their hit "With a Little Luck."

The song, which relied heavily on a synthesizer, was recorded the previous year while McCartney and the band were on a boat in the Virgin Islands.

