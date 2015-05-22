May 25 celebrity birthdays - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

May 25 celebrity birthdays

Written by Jim Eftink, Producer
Connect
(KFVS) - Let's check some celebrity birthdays on this 25th day of May.

He's an actor who had the role of Gandalf in the "Lord of the Rings" franchise. He also played the mutant villain Magneto in the X-Men movies. Ian McKellen is 76 today.

He's the funnyman who starred in the "Austin Powers" and "Wayne's World" movies. He's also provided the voice for "Shrek." Mike Myers is 52 today.

She's a country singer who's the widow of the late Waylon Jennings. As a recording artist she had hits like "Out of Ashes" and "I'm Not Lisa." Jessi Colter is 72 today.

She's the star of the Nickelodeon series "Bella and the Bulldogs." She also had a recurring role on the hit series "Haunted Hathaways." Brec Bassinger is 16 today.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2015 KFVS. All rights reserved.
Powered by Frankly