3 injured Thursday night in Dunklin Co. crash

Three people were injured, two seriously, in a crash on Route WW in Dunklin County late Thursday night.



According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 11 p.m. about five miles west of Malden.



Logan L. Donley, 16, of Clarkton, MO pulled into the path of an SUV driven by 29-year-old Staci N. Davis of Gideon, according to the MSHP crash report.



Donley's passenger, 16-year-old Cydney P. Davis of Malden, was seriously injured.



Staci Davis also suffered serious injuries.



Donley was moderately injured.



All three were taken to Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center for treatment.



