LIVE: Animals are being tortured in an IL county. Click here or join The Breakfast Show for details.

There have been reports of animals being shot, stabbed and dragged in Wayne Co., IL (Source: WFIE)

Warmer Friday, chance of rain over the weekend



2 seriously injured in Dunklin Co. crash



On this Friday, May 22, these are the headlines you'll find on The Breakfast Show and at kfvs12.com Brian Alworth says Friday will start chilly but will end up being partly cloudy and warmer. There is a chance of rain over the holiday weekend, though, so tune in to The Breakfast Show or open up our free weather app for the First Alert Forecast Two people had serious injuries and a third person was moderately injured in a crash around 11 p.m. Thursday o n Route WW near Malden, MO.

Suspect in killings of wealthy DC family arrested

An ex-convict accused in the slayings of a wealthy Washington family and their housekeeper was arrested Thursday, a week after authorities said the family was killed and their mansion was set on fire.

Animals being tortured, killed in Wayne Co., IL

Neighbors say there's a terrifying situation in rural Wayne County, Illinois. There have been reports of animals being shot, stabbed and dragged.

Police: Woman held in box for months found dead, man sought

Click the links below to watch The Breakfast Show from 4:30 to 7 a.m.



Android Download the KFVS News app: iPhone