LIVE: Animals are being tortured in an IL county. Click here or - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

LIVE: Animals are being tortured in an IL county. Click here or join The Breakfast Show for details.

There have been reports of animals being shot, stabbed and dragged in Wayne Co., IL (Source: WFIE) There have been reports of animals being shot, stabbed and dragged in Wayne Co., IL (Source: WFIE)
(KFVS) - On this Friday, May 22, these are the headlines you'll find on The Breakfast Show and at kfvs12.com.

Warmer Friday, chance of rain over the weekend

Brian Alworth says Friday will start chilly but will end up being partly cloudy and warmer. There is a chance of rain over the holiday weekend, though, so tune in to The Breakfast Show or open up our free weather app for the First Alert Forecast.

2 seriously injured in Dunklin Co. crash

Two people had serious injuries and a third person was moderately injured in a crash around 11 p.m. Thursday on Route WW near Malden, MO.

Suspect in killings of wealthy DC family arrested

An ex-convict accused in the slayings of a wealthy Washington family and their housekeeper was arrested Thursday, a week after authorities said the family was killed and their mansion was set on fire.

Animals being tortured, killed in Wayne Co., IL

Neighbors say there's a terrifying situation in rural Wayne County, Illinois. There have been reports of animals being shot, stabbed and dragged.

Police: Woman held in box for months found dead, man sought

We continue to follow the hunt for a registered sex offender suspected of killing his ex-girlfriend and her son after police raided but failed to find anyone inside a home in western Missouri on Thursday, where the man was charged last month for allegedly keeping the woman confined in a wooden box.

Click the links below to watch The Breakfast Show from 4:30 to 7 a.m.

Desktop: http://bit.ly/1GRAYaq 

Mobile: http://bit.ly/18Og2WT

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2015 KFVS. All rights reserved. 
Powered by Frankly