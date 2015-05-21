SEMO baseball falls to Belmont in OVC tournament opener

Southeast Missouri State baseball was stunned in the first game of the Ohio Valley Conference tournament losing to Belmont, 7-2. The OVC regular season champs won the regular season series finale over the Bruins just a few days ago, but could not get their bats going as they were stymied. The Redhawks will look to bounce back as they play Jacksonville State tomorrow, May 22, at 11 AM.
Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android
310 Broadway
Cape Girardeau, MO 63701
(573) 335-1212
publicfile@kfvs12.com
(573) 335-1212EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.