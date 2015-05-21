SEMO baseball falls to Belmont in OVC tournament opener - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

SEMO baseball falls to Belmont in OVC tournament opener



Southeast Missouri State baseball was stunned in the first game of the Ohio Valley Conference tournament losing to Belmont, 7-2.  The OVC regular season champs won the regular season series finale over the Bruins just a few days ago, but could not get their bats going as they were stymied.  The Redhawks will look to bounce back as they play Jacksonville State tomorrow, May 22, at 11 AM. 





