25th annual HerrinFesta Italiana kicks off

It's almost Memorial Day weekend of 2015, and that means it's time for the 25th annual HerrinFesta Italiana.

HerrinFesta Italiana Vice President Joey Helleny says this year there are several new attractions thanks to a new contract with equipment providers.



Among the new attractions is a Ferris wheel, which has been a ride absent from the festival for several years.



Helleny expects more than 40,000 to attend over the course of the five day celebration. For 25 years, the Festa has shined a light on Italian heritage in Herrin and the surrounding area.



“We celebrate not only the Italian heritage of Herrin but really the immigrant heritage of Herrin and all of the communities around here.” Helleny explained. “[That heritage] was built by the immigrants who came to this country, who really built the ‘American dream' that we know of.”



The five day celebration includes a musical line-up of several artists, including headliner REO Speed wagon who will take the stage on Sunday.



For a full schedule of events at the Festa, click here.



Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android



Copyright 2015 KFVS. All rights reserved.

