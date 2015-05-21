Heartland officers recognized on National Law Enforcement Day - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Heartland officers recognized on National Law Enforcement Day

Written by Conrad Dean, Content Specialist
Connect
CARBONDALE, IL (KFVS) - On May 15, National Law Enforcement Day, the Boys and Girls Club of Carbondale, Illinois recognized an officer.

They presented Sergeant Amber Ronketto with 'hero bags' made by the children from the organization.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2015 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly