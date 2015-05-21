Kentucky's Corvette Assembly Plant gets major boost

Kentucky's Corvette Assembly Plant in Bowling Green is getting a fuel injection with GM investing $439 million dollars for facility upgrades.

A new paint shop is included in the upgrades.

The 450,000-square-foot facility will be almost half the size of the company's entire operation in Warren County.

“For more than three decades, Kentucky and General Motors have shared a deep connection,” said Gov. Steve Beshear in a release to the media. “This expansion only makes the relationship stronger and will create a foundation for future growth. I want to thank GM for its continued investment in the Commonwealth, and I look forward to Kentucky being home to the Corvette for generations to come.”

“The Corvette is one of Kentucky's most-cherished icons,” said. Lt. Gov. Luallen. “Such a significant expansion of the Bowling Green Assembly Plant will help the company remain competitive in the region and around the world.”

The paint shop will receive substantial upgrades in technology, including new tooling, robots and state-of-the-art environmental and efficiency enhancements. Construction is planned to begin this summer and is expected to take approximately two years to complete. Vehicle production schedules will be unaffected by the construction.

“With this major technology investment, we can continue to exceed the expectations of sports car buyers for years to come,” said North American Manufacturing Manager Arvin Jones. “These types of investments are evidence that the customer is at the center of every decision we make.”

GM began production of the Corvette at the Bowling Green plant in 1981, and the facility has remained the exclusive home of the Corvette for over 30 years. Known around the world as America's sports car, the Corvette is the world's longest-running, continuously produced passenger car with more than 1.6 million assembled.

“The GM Corvette Plant is one of the unique gems and sources of pride of Bowling Green,” said Sen. Mike Wilson of Bowling Green. “We celebrate the expansion of the plant and look forward to the increased production and job growth within the community.”

“I am very excited to see General Motors making a major investment in the Corvette Assembly Plant in Bowling Green,” said Rep. Jody Richards, of Bowling Green. “General Motors and Bowling Green have been great for each other, and this expansion demonstrates General Motors' commitment to keeping that partnership going well into the future.”

“The roots of the Corvette have run deep in Warren County and south central Kentucky for many years, thanks to the hard working men and women who make the top sports car in America, and one of the top sports cars in the world,” said Rep. Michael Meredith, of Brownsville. “Today's announcement and investment by GM means the Corvette will continue to be manufactured in our region for many years to come.”

“The Corvette has become one of the most recognizable symbols of America,” said Rep. Jim DeCesare, of Bowling Green. “Bowling Green continues to play a huge role in making the Corvette an outstanding sports car. Our relationship with the Corvette Assembly Plant, the only plant in the world to manufacture the Corvette, is special, and I'm pleased with the confidence GM is showing by making this large investment in Warren County to guarantee more cars will roll off the assembly line for years to come.”

