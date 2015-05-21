Two Paducah women arrested in connection to separate drug charges

The Paducah Police Department says two women were arrested yesterday for attempting to fraudulently obtain prescription drugs in separate incidents.Officers say Rachel Gonzalez, 33, was arrested at 8:45 a.m. after trying to pass altered prescriptions for two Schedule II controlled substances at a local pharmacy.Det. John Tolliver was contacted by a local clinic, who said a pharmacy employee notified them of two prescriptions that appeared to be altered.The clinic checked the prescriptions, and determined the date had been changed so that the prescriptions could be filled sooner.A McCracken County grand jury charged Gonzalez with forgery of a prescription for a controlled substance.Later that day, Tolliver was alerted that Tiffeny Marthrel, 34, might have obtained prescriptions for hydrocodone improperly from two different physicians.An investigation revealed Marthrel had a prescription for hydrocodone from one physician filled one day, and went to another physician to fill a prescription the next day.Marthrel was arrested at 3:06 p.m., and a McCracken County grand jury charged her with attempting to or obtaining a controlled substance by fraud.Both Marthrel and Gonzalez were booked into McCracken County Regional Jail.