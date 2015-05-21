Calling all leaders! Leadership Paducah program

If you would like to take part in the Leadership Paducah program, you have until May 27 to sign up.

The Paducah Chamber sponsors the annual leadership development program. This will be the 29th year for the program.

Organizers said participants learn more about the community by taking part in hands-on experiences and visits to agencies in town. Those who live or work in the Paducah-McCracken County area are eligible to apply. The deadline is 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, May 27.

For more information or to apply, click here. You can also call the Chamber office at (270) 443-1746 or email info@paducahchamber.org

