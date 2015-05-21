1 facing charges after Walmart incidents - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

1 facing charges after Walmart incidents

LaCharles M. Jones (Source: UCSO) LaCharles M. Jones (Source: UCSO)
UNION COUNTY, IL (KFVS) - The Union County state's attorney says a man is facing several charges.

LaCharles M. Jones faces aggravated battery, criminal damage to property, criminal damage to criminal trespass to real property charges.

According to the state's attorney, Jones is accused of touching a person at Walmart, and damaging a car and pickup.

Jones was also accused of being on Walmart property after receiving notice that he was not allowed.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2015 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly