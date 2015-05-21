Hickory man faces drug charges - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Hickory man faces drug charges

Written by Zach Robinson, Digital Producer
HICKORY, KY (KFVS) -  A Hickory, KY man is in custody at the Graves County jail after being arrested on drug and traffic charges.

The Graves County Sheriff's Office says David A. James, 24, was pulled over after a detective found him driving in the wrong lane, approximately two miles south of Mayfield.

Authorities conducted a traffic stop and found several straws and pipes used to ingest methamphetamine. 

Also found in the car were several baggies used to package illegal narcotics.

James was charged with possession of controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and reckless driving.

