1 injured after motorcycle, truck crash in Jackson Co., IL

Crews responded to a two-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle on Wednesday, May 20 at around 11:40 p.m.

The crash happened on U.S. Highway 51, south of De Soto, Illinois.

According to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office, a red 2004 Dodge pickup driven by Kenneth Gulley, 38, of Carbondale, was going northbound on U.S. Highway 51. He tried to make a left turn into an area business.

Deputies say a few vehicles were stopped behind Gulley while he waited for southbound traffic to clear so he could turn.

A black 2006 Honda motorcycle driven by Jacob Alan Voigts, 27, of Carbondale, was northbound behind Gulley's vehicle.

Deputies say as Gulley made the turn, Voigts tried to pass the line of cars waiting for Gulley. The motorcycle hit the driver's side of Gulley's truck which caused Voigts to be thrown from the motorcycle.

Witnesses to the crash stayed on scene and helped Voigts until paramedics arrived.

Voigt was later taken to a St. Louis area hospital.

The investigation is ongoing.

