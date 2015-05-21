2 wanted in connection to stolen credit card number

Paducah police are asking for the public's help in identifying two men in connection to a stolen credit card number.Police say the men tried to use stolen credit card information to make a purchase at a southside Paducah store.A Paducah woman told police she was contacted by her credit card company in reference to someone trying to use her card number to purchase a television set at Bargain Hunt on April 29.The woman said her credit card was not stolen, and she doesn't know how the suspects got her credit card number.Surveillance video from Bargain Hunt showed the two men attempting to buy the television set.If you have any information contact the police department.