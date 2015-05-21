Hickory man facing meth-related charges after traffic stop - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Hickory man facing meth-related charges after traffic stop

GRAVES COUNTY, KY (KFVS) - Sheriff Dewayne Redmon says a Hickory resident was arrested Thursday afternoon in south Graves County on drug charges. 

Redmon stated that Detective Steve Halsell was traveling north on Route 97 when he met a vehicle driven by David A James, 24, of Hickory in his lane of traffic. It was at the south curves approximately two miles South of Mayfield.

Halsell conducted a traffic stop and during a search of the vehicle he found several straws and pipes used to ingest methamphetamine. 

The pipe and straws contained methamphetamine. Also found were several baggies used to package illegal narcotics.

James was charged with possession of controlled substance 1st degree 2nd offense, possession of drug paraphernalia and reckless driving.

He was taken to the Graves County Jail.

