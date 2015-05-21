Murphysboro named BBQ capital of Illinois

The Illinois House of Representatives unanimously voted in support of a resolution naming Murphysboro the barbecue capital of Illinois.The resolution was sponsored by state representative Terri Bryant.“This is big for my hometown of Murphysboro,” Bryant said. “I am proud to sponsor the BBQ resolution because it promotes southern Illinois and the good things we have to offer."Bryant said she hopes this move will help promote tourism in the region.Murphysboro is home to the annual “Praise the Lard” BBQ Cook-off which is sanctioned by the Kansas City Barbecue Society and the Memphis Barbecue Network. The Travel Channel named Murphysboro as one of 8 “BBQ Paradises”. Murphysboro is also home to National BBQ Hall of Fame pit masters Mike Mills of 17th Street BBQ and Pat Burke of Pat's BBQ and Catering. Mills and Burke are the only National BBQ Hall of Fame members from Illinois.The idea for the resolution was brought to Bryant by Murphysboro Mayor Will Stephens, who said he's proud the measure passed unanimously.