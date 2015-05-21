Businesses offering freebies and discounts to honor veterans - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Businesses offering freebies and discounts to honor veterans

Written by Zach Robinson, Digital Producer
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - In addition to the number of free events to celebrate Memorial Day this weekend, past and present military personnel are being honored by some area businesses as well.

A number of businesses around the country are expressing their gratitude to our men and women in uniform, offering some Memorial Day freebies and discounts.

Both Lowe's and Home Depot are offering a 10% discount to all veterans who served honorably and can provide a valid proof of service.

A handful of other businesses and restaurants are offering discounts as well, like Boston Market, Red Robin, and Shoney's. 

