Eastern MO authorities investigating phone scam

An eastern Missouri sheriff's office is investigating a phone scam.The Festus, Missouri Police Department filed an IRS fraud scam report.That's according to the Jefferson County Missouri Sheriff's Office.A female victim said someone claiming to be with the IRS left a voicemail message on her phone.The victim told her to deposit $5,000 in a specified account.The victim did not deposit the money.The victim was contacted a second time by phone, and told to deposit more than $7,400.The person on the phone had a South African accent and told her to respond to the sheriff's office with the money or she would be arrested.After an investigation, it was determined the call was a scam.Sheriff Glenn Boyer says a lieutenant's phone number was used and may have been taken off of the sheriff's office website.The sheriff says his office does not assist the IRS in retrieving funds owed to them.Anyone who receives a phone call such as this should contact the the sheriff's office or their local law enforcement agency prior to taking any action.Sheriff Boyer stresses that his office is more than willing to take citizens calls to help try and verify the legitimacy of these calls.