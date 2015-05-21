Search continues in Cape Girardeau Co. - Marion standoff victim out of hospital

First Alert Weather Update:

Tonight will be mostly clear and very cool. Grant and Laura have your forecast tonight.

What we are working on:

Officials are currently searching for a possibly armed robbery suspect along Highway K in Cape Girardeau County. Holly Brantley zeroes in on the search efforts.

And in mid-Missouri, a manhunt is on after authorities said a woman once held captive in a wooden box and her 17-year-old son were found murdered early Thursday.

Kadee Brosseau is working on a story about how school employees not getting a raise - the money will go towards fixing the school.

A woman is out of the hospital after being injured in a standoff in Marion in late-April. Rae Daniel has the latest details from the state's attorney.

Loreto Cruz live from HerrinFesta Italiana at 6.

Allison Twaits tells us about the backlog on rape kits, and the impact it has on victims and cases. And, Nick Chabarria has more on a soldier's remains finally returning home.

Headlines/Trending:

Have a great night -

James Long

Kfvs12.com Web Producer