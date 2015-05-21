5 facing drug charges after multi-agency investigation

Graves County Sheriff Dewayne Redmon says five people have been arrested on drug charges in the last two days.It was part of a multi-agency undercover drug operation that ended early Thursday morning.Drug detectives with the Marshall, McCracken and Graves County Drug Unit arrested a husband and wife team from Dawson Springs, Kentucky and a Mayfield, Ky. man.During the investigation detectives spent a number of hours of surveillance at the Windhaven Apartments.It was learned that there was a 1-year-old and 2-year-old inside the apartment while methamphetamine was used by the adults.About 12:30 a.m., detectives conducted two traffic stops one in Mayfield on 6th Street and the other one on KY 58 East approximately two miles from Mayfield.During searches of the vehicle and persons detectives found illegal narcotics, simulated substances and drug paraphernalia.Eric Allen, 24, and Jennifer Allen, 21, of Dawson Springs and Frank J. Huskey II, 26, of Mayfield were all charged with wanton endangerment 2nd degree and sell/transfer simulated controlled substance 1st.Huskey was charged with possession of controlled substance 1st degree methamphetamine, wanton endangerment 2nd degree, sell/transfer simulated controlled substance 1st and theft by unlawful taking over $500.00In another investigation, the Graves County Drug Unit arrested Cody Prince, 20, of Mayfield and Tavone Carman, 23, of Mayfield.After an undercover drug operation proved that Prince was in possession of methamphetamine.A search of a home in the 100 block of East Sunset Drive in Mayfield showed that Tavone Carmon was in possession of methamphetamine and had distributed methamphetamine on May 19.Both Prince and Carman were temporarily residing at the residence.Investigators stated that the pair were partners in trafficking methamphetamine to undercover officers and were attempting deceive the undercover officers with diluting the illegal narcotics with a cutting agent.Authorities say a detective with the Mayfield Police Department assisted in the investigation.Prince was charged with possession of controlled substance 1st methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.Carman was charged with trafficking controlled substance 1st degree, greater than 2 grams methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.All five were taken to the Graves County Jail.

