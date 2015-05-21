Heartland Cooks: Julie's Sopapilla Cheesecake

This week's Heartland Cook shares a simple recipe for a sweet and creamy cheesecake with a Mexican flair.

Julie Kinkead of Cape Girardeau is originally from Texas and brought her Sopapilla Cheesecake recipe along for her move north. You'll fall in love with this decadent dessert, and no one will believe it took you 10 minutes or less to put together!



Ingredients:

2 Cans Crescent Dinner Rolls (8 ounces each)

2 Packages Cream Cheese, softened (8 ounces each)

1 ½ cups sugar (divided)

½ cup Butter (melted)

1 Tablespoon Cinnamon

Directions:



Preheat your oven to 325 degrees.



Spray a 9x13 glass baking dish with non-stick cooking spray.



Unroll one can of crescent dough and cover the bottom of the dish. Use un-perforated crescent dough if possible, or firmly press dough seams together to seal any holes.



In a medium bowl, beat together cream cheese and 1 cup of sugar. Spread mixture evenly over bottom layer of dough.



Unroll the second can of dough and place on top of cream cheese filling, carefully pinching seams together.



Pour melted butter evenly over the top of the dough.



In a small bowl, mix remaining ½ cup of sugar and 1 Tablespoon of cinnamon. Sprinkle cinnamon-sugar mixture evenly over the top.



Bake 30 minutes until center is set. Julie says in her experience the middle always remain slightly gooey.



Cool approximately 20 minutes before enjoying. Refrigerate any remaining cheesecake.



Julie's Tip: I don't typically use the whole stick of butter, or all the cinnamon and sugar. Adjust those amounts to your taste.



