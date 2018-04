Carbondale police investigating 2 auto burglary complaints

The City of Carbondale Police Department is currently investigating a string of auto burglaries taking place on Tuesday, May 19.Officers responded to a parking lot in the 800 block of East Grand Avenue after reports of property being stolen from an unlocked car between 1 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.Officers also responded to the 2000 block of West Meadow after a man reportedly entered two vehicles at around 12 a.m. The suspect is described as a black male, wearing a light gray or white hooded sweatshirt and light gray pants or shorts.Both investigations are continuing.Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact the Police Department at (618) 457-3200 or Crime Stoppers at (618) 549-COPS (2677). Anonymous tips may also be made by selecting the “Crime Stoppers” tab located on the City of Carbondale Police Department website

