Carbondale police investigating 2 auto burglary complaints

Written by Zach Robinson, Digital Producer
CARBONDALE, IL (KFVS) - The City of Carbondale Police Department is currently investigating a string of auto burglaries taking place on Tuesday, May 19.

Officers responded to a parking lot in the 800 block of East Grand Avenue after reports of property being stolen from an unlocked car between 1 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. 

Officers also responded to the 2000 block of West Meadow after a man reportedly entered two vehicles at around 12 a.m. The suspect is described as a black male, wearing a light gray or white hooded sweatshirt and light gray pants or shorts.

Both investigations are continuing.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact the Police Department at (618) 457-3200 or Crime Stoppers at (618) 549-COPS (2677). Anonymous tips may also be made by selecting the “Crime Stoppers” tab located on the City of Carbondale Police Department website.

