Carbondale man taken to St. Louis hospital after motorcycle vs. truck crash

Jackson County deputies responded to an injury crash involving a pickup and a motorcycle on Wednesday.It happened around 11:40 p.m. on Hwy. 51 south of DeSoto, Illinois.According to the sheriff's office a Dodge pickup driven by Kenneth Gulley, 38, of Carbondale was northbound trying to make a left turn into a business area. Some vehicles were behind the truck while Gulley waited for traffic to clear before turning.A motorcycle driven by Jacob A. Voigts, 27, of Carbondale, then tried to pass the line of cars. Voigts' motorcycle hit the driver's side of the truck and the man was thrown off.Witnesses to the crash administered lifesaving aid to Voigts until paramedics arrived.He received life threatening injuries and was taken to an area hospital. He was later taken to a St. Louis hospital.The sheriff's office was assisted by the Jackson County Ambulance Service, the DeSoto Police Department and the DeSoto Volunteer Fire Department.A crash investigation continues.