Southeast Theatre and Dance Students Debut on New York City Stage

On May 19 in New York City at the West Bank Cafe on 407 West 42nd Street, the New York City Showcase was held with four theatre and dance students from Southeast Missouri State University in the performance.

Sarah Anderson of Belleville, Illinois; Anna Hebrank of Kirkwood, Missouri; Hannah Lundy of Columbia, Illinois and Allison Wolz of Cape Girardeau were the students that performed in New York City.

Agents, casting directors, industry professionals, alumni and friends of the university were among the audience members watching the performance.

They were selected to advance to the showcase based on their performance throughout the 2014-2015 academic year.

These select seniors performed songs, monologues and dance pieces they perfected through on-campus workshops presented by invited professionals.

The students also performed May 8-9 at the River Campus during Southeast's annual senior showcase, an event designed to present Southeast Theatre and Dance graduates to New York agents, casting directors and working professional actors. It helps give them a jump start to their professional careers as actors, dancers and designers.

"This is an extremely important and exciting capstone to these students' educational careers at Southeast," Dr. Kenn Stilson, chair of the Department of Theatre and Dance said. "We have an impressive number of young alums, who have now launched their careers in New York City, Los Angeles and Chicago, and the NYC Showcase allows them to make those invaluable connections once they make the move from Cape Girardeau."

"The NYC Showcase panelists watch their presentation, read through their portfolios, and then meet individually with each actor afterwords," Stilson said. "It's all very thrilling for the students, and the opportunity to network at this level is relatively rare among most theatre and dance programs across the country.

The Cape Girardeau Senior Showcase allowed friends and family members of the participants and other interested community members who were not able to travel to New York City the opportunity to attend the show locally.