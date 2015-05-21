Jackson armed robbery suspect on MO most wanted list arrested in Viburnum

A man on Missouri's most wanted list after a home invasion robbery in Jackson has been captured.

Evan Tillman, 23, of Jackson was wanted after a armed robbery on May 20 in Jackson. He was arrested in Viburnum, Missouri on May 28, according to the Jackson Police Department.

Jackson Police Chief James Humphreys says three men robbed a three other men at gunpoint at an apartment on Old Toll Road in Jackson and stole the victim's car.

The suspects told the three men inside the apartment to get on the ground. There was one man that lives there and two of his friends were over to the apartment.

Authorities say they stole property and left in a car belonging to one of the victims. One of the victims was physically assaulted during the confrontation, police say.

Officers found the stolen white Pontiac near the intersection of State Highway K and County Road 318 in a trailer park near Notre Dame High School through an anonymous tip. That prompted to school to go on lockdown for a period of time on May 21.Another white male who was not in the car, but allegedly involved in the robbery, was found at a home in Jackson, Humphreys said.

Tyler Glydewell, 20, and Nicholas Rodgers, 19, both face three counts of first degree robbery, one count of armed criminal action and one count of first degree burglary. Glydewell also faces additional counts of tampering with a motor vehicle and resisting arrest.



Jackson police have been actively looking for Tillman since the robbery. Tillman was wanted on a parole violation warrant from the Missouri Department of Corrections.

A warrant was issued for Tillman's arrest on May 27. He's facing charges of three felony counts of first degree robbery, one felony count of armed criminal action and one count of first degree burglary. His bond was set at $150,000, and he cannot have any guns, knives or other weapons.

Tillman was on the most wanted list in Missouri. Investigators say Tillman has a history of resisting arrest and running from officers.

"He got out of the car and made a run for it while the officers had the other man cuffed," said Danny Farmer who witnessed the authorities taking the suspect into custody.



"They were parked back there where no one could see them and I was the first one outside," said Rose Farmer. "It just scares me because I could have been in danger. They were probably back here thinking no one could see them."



According to Humphreys, investigators have not determined a motive.

"We put the school on immediate lock down with our school officers ready securing the entrances and let our parents know what was going on and when they could come and get them," said Brother David Migliorino with Notre Dame High School. "The police have been wonderful to keep us informed and we do all we can to keep our students safe."

"I felt good that my grandson was going to be ok because the school does a wonderful job," said Vicki Westrich, a grandparent who came to pick up her grandson Tyler Bruns."The school kept us informed and we knew we were safe," said Tyler Bruns. "It was definitely an interesting day."