Paducah School of Art and Design offering summer college-level program to high school students

Written by David Horn, Production Assistant
 Paducah School of Art and Design is offering a two-week summer art program that will provide high school students with a college-level experience in jewelry and metals, ceramics, digital photography and painting.

Lessons on creativity in jewelry, metals, and ceramics will run from June 8-12 at 919 Madison Street. 

Lessons in digital photography and painting will run from June 15-19 at 409 Broadway in downtown Paducah. 

Enrollment is limited to 16 students, with the possibility of another group being added should demand exceed that number.

The cost of the two-week program is $375, which includes all art materials. 

A box lunch is offered for an additional $100 for two weeks. 

Register for the summer art program by calling (270) 534-3335 or online at http://ws.kctcs.edu/westkentucky/category/category.aspx?C=&S=30

