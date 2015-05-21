Garden Club holding annual plant sale that helps community programs

The Evergreen Garden Club in Carbondale is holding its annual plant sale that benefits the club and other community programs.The sale takes place on Saturday, May 23 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Turley Park in Carbondale.Annuals, perennials, hanging baskets, herbs, bamboo cane, and other garden items will be for sale.The Evergreen Garden Club members are involved in several civic beautification projects and outreach programs in Carbondale throughout the year, such as: the Japanese Garden at the Carbondale Library, the Butterfly Garden at Turley Park, Habitat for Humanity, and Good Samaritan Gardening.