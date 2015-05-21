This week in music 1981

Android Download the KFVS News app: iPhone

Let's turn back the clock to this week in 1981.That was 34 years ago and President Ronald Reagan was still recovering after being shot in an assassination attempt.Baseball was dealing with labor issues as a strike would soon wipe out a big portion of the Major League Season.These were the songs atop the Billboard Hot 100. At number five a medley of Beatle songs. It was simply referred to as the "Stars on 45 Medley."In the number four position was Juice Newton with "Angel of the Morning."The number three spot went to Grover Washington Jr. and Bill Withers with "Just the Two of Us."At number two "Being with You" by Smokey Robinson.And it was Kim Carnes in the top spot. Her hit "Bette Davis Eyes" spent nine weeks at number 1 and won Grammy's for Record and Song of the year.