A chilly, cloudy Thursday is in the works, but warmer weather is in your First Alert Forecast. Click here for more.

(KFVS) - Here's a look at what's making headlines on this Thursday, May 21.

Mostly cloudy Thursday

Brian says you'll need a light jacket as you start your day. There's a chance you might see the sun a bit on Thursday, but it'll be mostly cloudy. Get the First Alert Forecast throughout the day on our free mobile weather app.

Suspect named in killing of wealthy DC family, housekeeper

An arrest warrant has been issued for Daron Dylon Wint on charges of first-degree murder, the Metropolitan Police Department said in a news release.

100-Mile Yard Sale starts Thursday

The annual 100-Mile Yard Sale kicks off Thursday along Highway 25 from Jackson to Kennett in southeast Missouri. Expect more car and foot traffic in this area over the next few days.

Domestic surveillance fate unclear after lengthy Senate talk

The fate of the government's bulk collection of Americans' phone records is unclear following an FBI warning, House-Senate disagreements and more than 10 hours of criticisms by a GOP presidential candidate.

David Letterman signs off as late-night host

David Letterman ended his 33-year career as a late-night television host Wednesday, ushered into retirement by four presidents who declared "our long national nightmare is over" and saying there was nothing he could ever do to repay his audience.

California oil sop-up starts, thousands of gallons gathered

More than 6,000 gallons of oil had been raked, skimmed and vacuumed from a spill that stretched across 9 miles of California coast in a cleanup effort that is now going 24 hours a day, officials said, but that's some of the sticky, stinking goo that escaped from a broken pipeline.

Boil water order issued for Cape-Perry PWSD #1 due to E.coli

The Department of Natural Resources issued a boil water order for the Cape-Perry Public Water Supply District (PWSD) #1 due to the presence of coliform bacteria.

Does It Work: Bacon Wave

ICYMI: The Bacon Wave microwaveable bacon cooker claims to cook perfectly crispy bacon every time with less of a greasy mess of the frying pan, but does it work?

