Spokes for Strokes Bike Tour - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Spokes for Strokes Bike Tour

Written by Mary-Ann Maloney, Anchor
Bio
Connect
Biography
PADUCAH, KY (KFVS) - Grab your bike and be a part of a fun day for an important cause.  

Baptist Health in Paducah will host the fourth annual Spokes for Strokes bike tour on Saturday, June 6, to raise stroke awareness.  

The tour offers 10, 35, or 65 mile rides through southern McCracken, Marshall, and Graves counties.  

Registration begins at 7 a.m. at Baptist Health Imaging Center at 2705 Kentucky Avenue.  

The bike tour gets underway at 8.  Registration at active.com is $25 for an individual, $40 for a couple, and $50 for a family of four.  

The Baptist Health Foundation is doubling the incentive for you to take part by matching all funds raised, with a minimum donation of $15,000 guaranteed.  

Stroke is one of the nation's leading killers and the leading cause of serious, long-term disability. 

For more information on the bike tour, call 270-575-2851.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2015 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly