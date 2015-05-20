Police seek info, community calls for peace after apparent shootout

Residents say it's time for violence to stop in Charleston, Missouri. Meanwhile, police still need information after an apparent shootout between two groups.

"They need to stop the violence," said Roniqca Mitchell. "For some reason there seems to be anger. The people need things to do no matter what though we need peace. This happens near kids, people say they love the kids and we don't want the kids to see that."

According to Charleston Department of Public Safety Director Robert Hearnes, officers responded to a report of shots fired near Vine and Elm streets around 7:15 p.m.

Officers found 23-year-old Anthony Horton of Charleston with a gunshot wound, according to Hearnes.

Horton was flown to an area hospital for treatment.

While on the scene, officers learned there was a second man, 24-year-old Daymon Caldwell, with a gunshot wound in the 900 block of Grand Avenue.

That man was taken by private vehicle to a local hospital before officers could get to the scene.

People in Charleston say the gunfire rang out in an area where multiple children live. They feel it's time for everyone to work together and police say they need witnesses to come forward willing to stand up and testify.

"We all need to come together," said Mitchell.

"The kids don't realize all this violence comes back to haunt them," said Larry Sloan who said he was born and raised in Charleston.

"We are all tired of it," said Tara Smith. "People need to stop fighting and start getting along. We don't want our kids to see that."

"The biggest problem police have in this community and every community is that you have people that are willing to come forward and testify in court to get convictions," said Hearnes. "If people aren't willing to testify nothing changes."

Hearnes said they need information.

"Knowing and proving are two different things," said Hearnes. "We will have people call and tell us what happened but we have people but we have to have those willing to come forward to bring to a judge or a jury in court that can be proven beyond a reasonable doubt."

"Most of the fighting goes on between these two groups," said Hearnes. "One group shoots one time and then they retaliate. There were people in the park and we have yet to have people come forward and be a witness to the shooting."

An investigation into a motive for the shootings is ongoing.

Police believe the two victims were shooting at each other.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Charleston DPS at 573-683-3737.

