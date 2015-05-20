2 children, woman injured in 2-vehicle crash

The McCracken County Sheriff's Department says a two-vehicle crash on Clarks River Road sent two children and a woman to the ER on Wednesday, May 20.

At about 2:13 p.m., deputies say they were dispatched to the area.

They say a black 2010 Jeep Cherokee driven by 49-year-old James T. Springs collided with a 2002 blue Toyota Highlander driven by 30-year-old Joseph D. Talbott.

According to deputies, 22-year-old Alisha Springs, a four-week-old baby and a 1 year old were all taken to an area ER for treatment of injuries.

