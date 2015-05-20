Deputies respond to 2-car crash on U.S. 60, Kelley Rd.

Deputies with the McCracken County Sheriff's Department responded to a crash on U.S. 60 and Kelley Road.

According to deputies, a red 2009 Chevy Impala driven by 28-year-old Amanda May of LaCenter, collided with a red 2010 GMC Acadia driven by 62-year-old William Cage of Wickliffe.

Deputies say William had two passengers, 32-year-old Kristen Cage and a nine-day-old girl.

All involved were taken to an area hospital and then released with no or minor, non-life threatening injuries.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2015 KFVS. All rights reserved.