2 East Prairie, MO residents charged in connection with drug investigation

Two East Prairie, Missouri residents have been charged in connection with a drug investigation.

Ronnie Dale Brawner, Jr., 32, was charged with distribution of a controlled substance near a school, distribution of a controlled substance near a park, possession of a controlled substance and unlawful use of drug paraphernalia.

Rachel Nichole Myers, 33, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and unlawful use of drug paraphernalia.

According to the Mississippi County Sheriff's Department, the investigation wrapped up on Monday after a search warrant was executed at a home.

Sheriff Keith Moore said the investigation began last month when a deputy received information about large quantities of crystal meth allegedly being routinely delivered to and then sold from an East Prairie home where Brawner and Myers lived.

Moore said the home was placed on surveillance and detectives found several indicators of drug activity.

He said the break in the investigation came on Tuesday afternoon when surveillance led them to believe Brawner was traveling through Mississippi County with a substantial amount of meth.

At that time, he said deputies found and pulled over Brawner. They then got consent to search the vehicle.

According to the deputy's report, the search turned up a substantial amount of meth and various items of drug paraphernalia.

After the search, Brawner and two passengers were taken into custody.

During videotaped interviews, Sheriff Moore said it was determined that Brawner's passengers were unaware of the drugs and drug paraphernalia hidden in the vehicle until moments before the traffic stop.

Allegedly when Brawner saw the deputy's vehicle, he became nervous and gave some methamphetamine to one of his passengers. The passenger allegedly tried to conceal the package, but was unable to fit it beneath the seat.

During the interview with Brawner, deputies say they developed probable cause to believe more drugs and drug paraphernalia were being stored at Brawner's home.

They served a search warrant at the home on Lombardy Street on Tuesday night.

During the search, deputies say they seized a significant amount of contraband that included meth, pills and assorted drug paraphernalia associated with packaging and distributing controlled substances.

After the search, deputies say Rachel Myers was arrested and taken to the Mississippi County Detention Center.

Brawner's bond was set at $150,000 and Myers' bond was set at $75,000.

