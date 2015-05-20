ISP: 4-vehicle crash on U.S. 51 in Perry Co., IL after driver falls asleep

Illinois State Police say a driver fell asleep behind the wheel and crashed into three other vehicles on U.S. 51 in Perry County, Illinois at around 4:08 p.m. on Wednesday, May 20.

Sean Patrick, 19, of Herrin, Ill., was cited for improper lane usage.

According to police, Patrick was driving a green 1998 Mazda pickup northbound on U.S. 51 near Idyle Wild Road when he crossed over the center line and hit three other vehicles going southbound on U.S. 51.

Those vehicles included a white 2004 Ford Explorer driven by Joyce Craddock, 61, of Hurst, Ill.; a white 2006 Dodge van driven by Jodi Morefield, 47, of Du Quoin, Ill.; and a gray 2008 Honda passenger car driven by Angela Cronin, 39, of Marion, Ill.

According to police, Morefield was taken by ambulance to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say all four vehicles had major damage and were towed from the scene. The southbound lane of U.S. 51 was closed for about an hour.

According to ISP, Patrick told them he fell asleep behind the wheel just before the crash.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2015 KFVS. All rights reserved.