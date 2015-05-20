Jackson 3rd graders send their version of 'Flat Stanley' across country

Mason Landewee (with some help from his mom and dad) along with his classmates have created their own version of "Flat Stanley." He is a wooden man named Oliver who made the trip from Jackson, MO to Arizona.

You may remember Flat Stanley, the storybook character who traveled around the world. Now, one Jackson, Missouri boy has created his own version, a wooden man named Oliver.

Off the pages of the book and onto a journey across the country, the story of Olive K. Woodman became reality.

It all started as a reading lesson, but the short story called “The Journey of Olive K. Woodman” quickly became one of the third-graders at St. Paul Lutheran School's favorites.

It's a tale of family separated by distance. Unable to travel themselves, the uncle builds a wooden man and sends him via other travelers in his place. It's a good story that Mason Landewee wanted to bring to life, and his classmates agreed.

“We thought that would be epic,” Elise Baer said.

So, Mason built his own Oliver out of wood and introduced him to the class.

“We took him to our PE Class,” Mason said.

However, he didn't stay long, Mason and the rest of the class sent him on his way with a note attached. His destination: Arizona, to visit Mason's cousins.

“I was kind of sad but I was also kind of happy to see how far he can go,” Mason said.

More than 1,500 miles Oliver traveled. Tracked by posts on his Facebook group, the kids watched Oliver go skydiving, visiting classrooms, and even stopping at Whiteman air force base.

“Oliver learned top-secret stuff,” Baer said.

Oliver traveled from person to person, never shipped or mailed.

Mason's mom Tonya Landewee said Oliver was a fun way for the kids to learn.

“We learned a little bit about geography and the different states and the traveling and even just the locations that he visited along his way,” Landewee said.

However, she said Oliver's lesson goes deeper.

“Can we prove to him that there is good people and there are wonderful, nice people who will do something like this just for the fun of it,” Landewee said.

Oliver made it to Arizona, faster than Mason and the others thought possible. His goal was to make it before the end of the summer, but he arrived in about six weeks.

The kids say the next step could be to write the books author to tell her about Oliver's journey across the county.

