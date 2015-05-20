Man accused of attempted murder of KSP troopers - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Written by Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
John C. Smith (Source: Kentucky State Police) John C. Smith (Source: Kentucky State Police)
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

An Eddyville, Kentucky man is facing charges of attempted murder of police officers.

John C. Smith, 51, was charged with three counts of attempted murder of a police officer, one count of wanton endangerment first degree police officer, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and possession of a defaced firearm.

According to Kentucky State Police, Smith was released from an area hospital on May 20 and was arrested.

They say he was admitted to the hospital on May 9 after being shot by KSP Trooper Eric Fields after Smith allegedly pointed a gun and laser pointer at troopers.

Smith is being held in the Marshall County Detention Center.

The investigation is ongoing.

