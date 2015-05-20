Man accused of attempted murder of KSP troopers

An Eddyville, Kentucky man is facing charges of attempted murder of police officers.

John C. Smith, 51, was charged with three counts of attempted murder of a police officer, one count of wanton endangerment first degree police officer, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and possession of a defaced firearm.

According to Kentucky State Police, Smith was released from an area hospital on May 20 and was arrested.

They say he was admitted to the hospital on May 9 after being shot by KSP Trooper Eric Fields after Smith allegedly pointed a gun and laser pointer at troopers.

Smith is being held in the Marshall County Detention Center.

The investigation is ongoing.

