Millions of cars recalled, manufacturers expect a year to solve problem

(KFVS) - The Federal Government is pushing for a recall of 33.8 million cares because of their airbags from 11 automakers. It's the largest recall in U.S. history.

The defects in the airbags have been linked to six deaths.

The problem people have been experiencing is pieces of metal and plastic flying out of their steering wheel through the airbag, and hitting drivers in the face and chest.

Manufacturers say most problems have been seen in humid areas where the parts can deteriorate quicker.

The first thing to do is check your car's Vehicle Identification Number (VIN), it's going to be on the base of the windshield.

If your car is affected, head straight to the dealership.

Automotive instructor Mike Behrmann says expect delays.

“The recall itself is going to take more than a year probably to get all of these vehicles in and get them replaced,” said Behrmann.

In the meantime, Behrmann says if you can't get your car in right away, it's okay to drive your car and keep the airbag connected.

“Consumers should still continue driving their vehicles," said Behrmann. "That is the recommendation from manufacturers and once we get these identified, once we have process to remedy that situation we are going to get our consumer cars in and get those resolved."

