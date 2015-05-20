AG announces settlement to limit sale of consumers' personal inf - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

AG announces settlement to limit sale of consumers' personal information by RadioShack

JEFFERSON CITY, MO (KFVS) - Missouri Attorney General Chris Koster has announced a settlement with RadioShack Corporation to limit the sale of consumers' personally identifiable information.

According to a news release, the settlement is the result of mediation in RadioShack's federal bankruptcy proceeding.

“Consumers should be able to rely upon a company's promise that their personal information will never be sold,” said Attorney General Koster. “RadioShack has agreed to limit the sale of customers' data, and provide additional protection for consumers to prevent the unexpected sale of their information.”

“This settlement is a victory for consumer privacy nationwide,” Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said. “The fact that 38 states joined together in this case reflects a growing understanding of how critical it is to safeguard sensitive, personally identifiable information.”

Thirty-eight states opposed RadioShack's plan to sell a broad range of consumer data.

Missourians who were customers of RadioShack who would like additional information on opting out of their data use should contact the Attorney General's Consumer Protection Hotline at 1-800-392-8222, or visit the website at www.ago.mo.gov.

