City plans to fix sewage backup that drove woman from home

Ward said they are working on a plan to bypass the lift in Patterson's yard.

Sewage backs up in her backyard every time she turns on her water.

One Marquand woman has to deal with an unpleasant issue at her home: sewage.

Sewage backs up in her backyard every time she turns on her water in her sink and flushes the toilet.

Sandrah Patterson said it's an inconvenience and moved away from her home temporarily because of it.

Marquand Mayor Denny Ward said they are doing everything they can to fix the problem as soon as possible. Ward said they are waiting for parts they ordered to fix a lift station that affects Patterson's home. This could take several weeks.

In the meantime, Ward said they are working on a plan to bypass the lift in Patterson's yard and that could be done in a couple of days, which will allow Patterson to return back home.

The City of Marquand has five lift pump stations. Three of them are down right now. One is down due to a lightning strike and the others due to old age. This has all happened within the last couple of months.

Ward said replacing a lift station pump is roughly $7,000. He said the sewer plant is 25 years old.

"We are well aware that we have some issues with the sewer system and its 25 years old," he said. "With that age you are going to come across some issues that you just have to deal with. Things break."

Ward said the sewer system needs revamping. This is something the city has already planned for. As it is right now, the City of Marquand has already applied for funding in a grant to revamp the system.

"Just getting through the red tape through a grant process," he said. "There's a pre-grant application that has to be submitted and accepted, then you have an invitation for the formal grant application. All of those steps have been taken and the funding is sitting there just waiting for some final projections on costs."

Ward said the city has taken every issue of Patterson's sewer backup and developed a plan to alleviate it.

He also said the EPA and DNR has been notified of this problem as well. However the problem, he said, is time and money.

Time however is something of the essence for Patterson. She said she has medical problems and is disabled. A lot of her stuff she needs is at home and can't be easily moved.

Patterson said she has been out of her home for around a month due to the sewage problem. She also said it smells horrible and it smells outside, in her home, and is even smelled by neighbors.

Marquand has a population of 203 people.

Ward said board members are all elected and volunteer their time.

He feels they are doing the best they can to run a city effectively in a city that has low revenue.

In addition to the sewer grant, the city is in the middle of a water project and have also initiated a street grant.

