Boil water order for Cape-Perry PWSD #1 lifted

The Department of Natural Resources is lifting the mandatory boil water order for the Cape-­Perry Public Water Supply District (PWSD) #1.

The boil order was issued on May 20.

According to the DNR, chlorine residuals have been confirmed throughout the distribution system and water samples collected on May 21 and 22 tested absent for coliform bacteria.

The boil water order had been issued due to the presence of coliform bacteria in a routine water sample collected on May 13, 2015, and E.coli bacteria analyzed in repeat water samples collected on May 18. 2015.

The boil order had affected the following customers:

West of Fruitland going eastward on Hwy. 177 to the Mondi plant, including streets off of Hwy. 177, and Hwy. 61 South towards Jackson.

Customers south on Rt. V to Rt. Y to the intersection of Y & W including any streets off of Hwy Y, and County Roads 614 and 616 to the south.

Customers on Kaskaskia Lane and Morning Star Subdivision off of Hwy. W, Greens Ferry Rd. Subdivisions (Greens Ferry Hills 1 & 2 also known as CR 301).

Clover Hills Estates on CR 302, Tonotah Road and Lumbee Lane.

Steelcrest Winery on Route Y is not affected by the boil water order. The business is on a private well.

For more information contact Cape-Perry PWSD #1 at (573) 243-7111.

Customers may also contact the Missouri Department of Natural Resources, Southeast Regional Office at 573-840-9750.

