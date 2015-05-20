Former SEMO bball coach Dickey Nutt hired as Florida State assistant coach

Former SEMO head coach, Dickey Nutt, has been hired as an assistant coach at Florida State.

Dickey Nutt was relieved of his duties as Southeast Missouri's head men's basketball coach in March.

Nutt did not show enough progress in rebuilding the basketball program, according to a news release from the university.He had a record of 80-108 and 41-59 in the Ohio Valley Conference in six seasons at Southeast.

The Redhawks finished the 2014-15 campaign at 13-17 and eighth in the OVC with a 7-9 mark.

Southeast made the OVC Tournament in five of Nutt's six years, but never advanced past the quarterfinals. The team had two winning seasons under Nutt, going 17-16 in 2012-13 and 18-14 in 2013-14.