Murphysboro to hold the 10th annual Old Fashion Flag Day

The 10th annual Old Fashion Flag Day will be held on Saturday, June 13 in Murphysboro, Illinois.The old-fashioned celebration will take place on the grounds of the General John A. Logan Museum on Edith Street at 10 a.m..The activities will include a flag-folding demonstration and flag retirement, a caravan through town along flag-lined streets courtesy of the Murphysboro Lions Club and patriotic music.Steven Bost, Major in the United States Marine Corps Reserve, will be the speaker for the day.Murphysboro Mayor Will Stephens will emcee the event.This great day will help all of us learn about the meaning and proper handling of our nation's flag along with reminding everyone of the sacrifices many American have made to keep it flying.You are encouraged to bring worn American flags to be properly retired.You can also drop them off at the American Legion Post in advance, which is located at 1700 Gartside Street or the General John A. Logan Museum.All attendees should bring a lawn chair and the celebration will take place rain or shine.