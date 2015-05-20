Fire damages home in Rockview - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Fire damages home in Rockview

Written by Christy Hendricks, Digital Content Director
ROCKVIEW, MO (KFVS) - Four fire departments battled a fire in Rockview Wednesday afternoon.

It happened at 1609 Frisco in Rockview.

The fire badly damaged the single story home. 

No one was home at the time.

No one was injured.

