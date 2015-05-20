Cape Girardeau man attends taping of Letterman's final show

Here's a look back at his career.

Letterman about to sign off

A Cape Girardeau man scored tickets to the final taping of the Late Show with David Letterman.

Marcus Painton of Cape Girardeau and his brother Michael Painton of Indianapolis (Letterman's hometown) attended the last taping of Letterman's show at the Ed Sullivan Theater in New York City on Wednesday.

Letterman's final show will air Wednesday at 10:35 p.m. on KFVS.

Painton says winning tickets to the final show is an opportunity you only get once.

"Michael and I have watched David Letterman's show for years," Painton said. "After applying for tickets online, I was called by the Late Show with David Letterman. I received notice of winning the tickets to the final Late Show after answering a mystery question, and knew that we then had to go. Seeing David Letterman at the Ed Sullivan Theatre is a once in a lifetime opportunity, and we're very excited to be here."

Wednesday's show marks the end of 33 years, and 6,028 broadcasts of Letterman's late-night show.

Painton said the show had a lot of flashbacks

He said the CBS Orchestra played full sets in between commercial breaks instead of cutting off the songs.

The show featured eight comedians, a journalist and an athlete for a top 10 segment.

